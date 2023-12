Grand Sumo Tournaments in recent years have come to resemble Marvel movies.

From one meet to the next, it’s been a different character each time that is stepping into the limelight and enjoying 15 minutes of glory, before quickly being shunted aside by a different wrestler grabbing a chance to shine.

We’ve even had “Avengers”-style ensemble tournaments, where it seems half the men in the top division are part of the main story (or title race) well into the final act.