Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has overtaken San Francisco's Brock Purdy in the MVP race after leading the Ravens to a dominant 33-19 road win against the 49ers on Christmas Day.

Entering into the potential Super Bowl preview between the AFC and NFC's best teams, Purdy boasted the best passer rating in the league thanks in part to his ability to avoid big mistakes.

But on Monday night in Santa Clara, California, Purdy faltered, throwing a career-worst four interceptions to dig a hole his club could not dig out of.