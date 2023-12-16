American superstar Nyjah Huston advanced to the men's final of the street skateboarding world championships in pole position, with 13-year-old homegrown sensation Ginwoo Onodera hot on his heels Saturday at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum.

Three other Japanese men — Sora Shirai, Kairi Netsuke and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome — will also contest the final when the eight-day championships, which serve as a qualifier for next summer's Paris Games, conclude on Sunday.

Australia's Chloe Covell earlier qualified first for the women's final, which will feature five Japanese skaters, including Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya.