Reigning champions Kubota Spears steamrolled past Division 1 newcomers Mie Heat 75-0 on Saturday to secure their first win of the season in Japan Rugby League One.

Bernard Foley kicked 20 points and scored a try as the Spears outclassed the home team at Suzuka Sports Garden, bouncing back from their 52-26 defeat to Tokyo Sungoliath the previous weekend.

South African lock JD Schickering opened the floodgates by powering his way through for a six-minute try before Pieter "Lappies" Labuschagne and Opeti Helu crossed by the half-hour mark.

Fullback Gerhard van den Heever skipped past several bodies before running the entire opposition half to score, while Foley showed good footwork for his try and Haruto Kida went over after the hooter as the Spears led 40-0 at the break.

The Heat, who lost 80-15 in their opener to Kobe Steelers, continued to struggle to impose themselves in the second half as the Spears attacked at will, adding five more unanswered tries in a rout.

Sagamihara Dynaboars are on top of the standings ahead of Sunday's three games, after beating Black Rams Tokyo 25-17 for their second straight win, having edged past Hanazono Liners in their opener.

Meanwhile, Yokohama Eagles held off Toyota Verblitz 24-22 for their first win of the season in front of 31,312 fans at Nissan Stadium. Former Japan flyhalf Yu Tamura contributed nine points for the Eagles while former All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith touched down for the visitors.