Seiya Ozaki scored a hat trick of tries Sunday as Tokyo Sungoliath overwhelmed reigning champions Kubota Spears 52-26 in the opening round of the Japan Rugby League One season.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane and South Africa speedster Cheslin Kolbe made their Japanese club debuts for Sungoliath, but it was home-grown winger Ozaki who stole the show at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

With Japan head coaching candidate Eddie Jones watching in his role as a Sungoliath adviser, Ozaki ran in three first-half tries to help his team take a 35-7 lead into the break.