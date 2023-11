Wimbledon hosts The All England Tennis Club said they were disappointed after the London Borough of Wandsworth on Tuesday refused planning permission for a massive expansion.

The plans, including 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-seater show court on the adjacent Wimbledon Park, had been given the green light by the London Borough of Merton, but Wandsworth's planning committee turned it down.

The decision will now be reviewed by the Mayor of London’s office.