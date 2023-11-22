Takakeisho’s hot start to the November meet came to an abrupt end on Day 4 at the hands of maegashira-ranked Meisei.

Although the promotion-chasing ozeki bounced back quickly, consecutive losses over the tournament’s middle weekend put a major dent in his hopes of attaining the rank of yokozuna by the end of 2023.

The good news for Takakeisho is that slip-ups elsewhere mean he remains in the title race, just one win behind four men atop the leaderboard as of Wednesday as the Kyushu basho heads into the home stretch.