Former ozeki Asanoyama made a sensational return from injury Sunday by winning his first bout of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament against yokozuna aspirant Takakeisho.

The current No. 1 maegashira, who sat out the first seven days with a calf problem, inflicted one of several Day 8 upsets at Fukuoka Kokusai Center that left unheralded No. 14 Ichiyamamoto in the outright lead at 7-1.

The two other joint overnight leaders, ozeki Hoshoryu and sekiwake Kotonowaka, both dropped to 6-2 by losing to No. 4 Nishikigi and No. 2 Shodai, respectively, after Ichiyamamoto defeated No. 13 Takarafuji (2-6).