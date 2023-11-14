Urawa Reds midfielder Atsuki Ito on Monday joined the growing list of injury withdrawals from the Japan squad for its two second-round Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ito, who was hurt in his club's 2-1 home loss to Vissel Kobe on Sunday, pulled out shortly after it was confirmed that Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi would also be unavailable.

Kashima Antlers midfielder Kaishu Sano got his first Samurai Blue call-up from manager Hajime Moriyasu to fill in for Ito, while Kashiwa Reysol and Japan under-22 forward Mao Hosoya replaces Furuhashi.

Furuhashi scored before being hurt during Celtic's 6-0 home win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The pair joins Celtic forward Daizen Maeda and Standard Liege midfielder Hayao Kawabe, both also injured, in pulling out of Moriyasu's 26-man squad.

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate and Reims attacker Keito Nakamura are also out injured.

Japan face Myanmar in Osaka on Thursday and Syria five days later in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in Group B.