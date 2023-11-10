Hanshin Tigers second baseman Takumu Nakano continued a banner year by ending Hiroshima Carp maestro Ryosuke Kikuchi’s decade-long reign as the top defensive second baseman in the Central League.

Nakano led a group of Hanshin players who were honored for their skills in the field when Japan’s Mitsui Golden Glove award winners were announced on Friday.

“I’m very honored to receive this kind of award,” Nakano said in a statement released by the Tigers. “I want to have a performance worthy of winning again next year.”