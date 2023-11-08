Tiger Woods will headline the ownership group of the sixth and final team in the prime-time, tech-focused indoor golf league (TGL) in which he will also compete, the league said on Tuesday.

The team, named Jupiter Links Golf Club, will begin play in January when TGL launches its inaugural season at a custom-built arena in South Florida that will feature a massive simulator screen and an adjustable putting surface.

Woods has not competed since he withdrew from the Masters in April due to injury and later underwent fusion surgery on his right ankle to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.