Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was one of seven free agents to receive a qualifying offer from their most recent team, getting the one-year offer despite multiple injuries that ended his season early.

Other players to receive a qualifying offer were Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman and Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. The San Diego Padres extended the offer to a pair of players: left-handers Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

The one-year qualifying offer is valued at $20.325 million for 2024, a total that was arrived at by finding the mean salary of the top 125 highest-paid players.

Ohtani, the favorite to win American League MVP, was 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts and batted .304 with a .412 on-base percentage and 1.066 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, to go along with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs. Elbow and oblique injuries forced an early end to his season.

Notable players who were eligible but did not receive a qualifying offer were Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler and Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

If a team loses a player to free agency that was extended a qualifying offer, they are eligible for draft pick compensation that is between the end of the first round and the end of the fourth round depending on team payroll from 2023. The higher the payroll, the lower the compensation.

Teams that sign a player who was extended a qualifying offer will be assessed a penalty of draft picks and international bonus pool money depending on team payroll from 2023.