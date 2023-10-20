Top Japanese artistic swimmer Yukiko Inui has decided to end her career, the Japan Swimming Federation said Friday.

Competing at three consecutive Olympics from the 2012 London Games, Inui earned bronze in both the team and duet events in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The 32-year-old, who was trained by renowned coach Masayo Imura for many years, will hold her retirement news conference on Oct. 27 in Tokyo.

Inui finished fourth in both the team and duet events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She became a soloist after that, winning the non-Olympic solo technical and free events at the world championships in 2022 and 2023.