Formula One drivers expressed shock and amazement after the sport's governing body quadrupled the amount stewards can fine them to a maximum of €1 million ($1.06 million) on Thursday.

The change to the International Sporting Code (ISC) was approved at a meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

It said the previous maximum of €250,000 had not been reviewed or amended for at least the last 12 years "and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport."