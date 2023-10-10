Nike released a replica jersey for England goalkeeper Mary Earps on Monday, after facing widespread criticism for not selling the popular FIFA Women's World Cup finalist's shirt.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Earps said she was not aware the jerseys would be going on sale, but thanked followers for their "incredible support.”

Earps also said the jerseys had sold out on the same day they were released. Nike would not comment on whether the jersey sold out or how many it sold, but the shirts do not currently appear for sale on its website or through the Football Association’s website.