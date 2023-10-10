Portugal's sensational last-gasp victory over Fiji for its first Rugby World Cup win on Sunday was one of the moments of the tournament, but the economic realities of the game mean such upsets are destined to remain a rarity.

For all the delights that Portugal, Uruguay and Chile served up over the pool stage with their expansive play, eight usual suspects were safely lodged in the quarterfinal berths come Monday morning.

Closing the gap between the traditional powers and the Tier 2 nations has long been an avowed aim of a game that is strong and healthy in its heartlands but has struggled to expand that territory.