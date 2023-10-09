Australians are among the most enthusiastic gamblers on the planet, so it is perhaps no surprise the country's worst Rugby World Cup campaign was built on two high-stakes decisions.

The first, made in January by Rugby Australia supremo Hamish McLennan, to sack Dave Rennie and bring back Eddie Jones as coach may yet pay dividends in the future.

The second, by Jones to dump the experienced core of the squad and roll the dice on youth, was an abject failure as the Wallabies, now ranked 10th in the world, bowed out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time.