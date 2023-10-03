Michael Andretti's bid to enter Formula One with a new 11th team moved a step closer to the starting grid on Monday after the sport's governing body gave its approval and passed the application on to the commercial rights holders.

American Andretti, the 1991 CART champion and son of 1978 Formula One world champion Mario, had been seen as the clear frontrunner from as many as seven initial expressions of interest.

Andretti Global had announced in January a partnership with General Motors' Cadillac brand for a U.S.-owned team with at least one American driver.