North Korea's weightlifters once again crushed the opposition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, with another world record and two more golds, triggering admiration and astonishment from some of their competitors.

The eye-catching world record on Monday came from Kim Il Gyong, 20, who lifted 111 kilograms in the snatch on her way to gold in the women's 59-kg category.

That beat the previous record of 110 kg set in 2021 by Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-chun and came after two other women's world records were set by Kim's teammates on Saturday.