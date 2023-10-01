North Korea's Ri Song Gum set a staggering world record Saturday as she won gold in the first weightlifting event of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, four years after her last international competition.

Competing in the women's 49-kilogram class, the 140-centimeter tall pocket rocket secured gold on her second attempt in the clean and jerk at 122 kg.

She then drew gasps from the packed crowd as she raised the bar to 124 kg, four kilos greater than had ever been lifted in that discipline before this competition.