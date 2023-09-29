World record holder Qin Haiyang won the men's 200-meter breaststroke in dominant fashion Thursday as China's swimming gold rush continued, while Japan ended the day without a gold medal in the pool at the Asian Games.

Qin touched the wall in a meet record of 2 minutes, 7.03 seconds, 1.64 ahead of Chinese compatriot Dong Zhihao. Japan's Ippei Watanabe placed third, 2.88 behind the winner at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre's Aquatic Sports Arena.

The 24-year-old Qin is competing in the Asian version of the Olympics just two months after he shattered the 200 breaststroke world record with a time of 2:05.48 in Fukuoka and became the first swimmer to complete a sweep of the three breaststroke events in a single edition of the world championships.