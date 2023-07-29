Bundesliga titan Bayern Munich ended its first visit to Japan in 15 years on a high note on Saturday, defeating Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 in an international friendly at the National Stadium in the heart of Tokyo.

Though Josip Stanisic’s second-half goal was the only score of the night, spirited attacks from both sides were well received by the crowd of 45,289 — 20,000 fewer than had packed the Olympic showpiece venue on Wednesday to watch the Germans lose 2-1 to Manchester City.

“It was a difficult game but we made adjustments and were able to win,” Stanisic said. “Frontale are a great team and incredibly skilled at moving the ball around.”