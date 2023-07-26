Manchester City emerged victorious from a battle of European titans on Wednesday, beating German champion Bayern Munich 2-1 in an international friendly viewed by 65,049 cheering fans at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Goals by James Mcatee and Aymeric Laporte were enough to see the treble winner to victory, sweeping both games of its Japan tour after beating Yokohama F. Marinos 5-3 on Sunday.

“(I’m) satisfied (with) the performance, even the mistakes,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “It is necessary to have mistakes to realize what you have to do.”