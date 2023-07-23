Reigning J. League champion Yokohama F. Marinos and English treble winner Manchester City combined for a thrilling exhibition Wednesday, trading blows in a four-goal first half before City star Erling Haaland took control to guide his team to a 5-3 win at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

In the teams’ first meeting since July 2019, City manager Pep Guardiola — who four years ago defeated Ange Postecoglou’s F. Marinos side 3-1 — watched as his starting lineup failed to break down a resilient Yokohama defense, with goalkeeper Jun Ichimori in particular impressing between the posts.

The visitors soon found themselves trailing in the 27th minute, when F. Marinos talisman Anderson Lopes forced Stefan Ortega Moreno to make a low stop before scooping up his own rebound and slotting in from the other side of the six-yard box.