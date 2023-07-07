One of the most highly anticipated grand sumo tournaments of recent times gets underway at the Dolphins Arena in Nagoya on Sunday.
The 15-day meet looks like it will have most, if not all, of the top-rankers in relatively good health and form by the time opening day rolls around.
Ozeki Takakeisho is a notable exception, however, as he decided on Friday to skip the tournament due to knee issues.
