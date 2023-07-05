Ask any rikishi, sumo official or fan which of the sport’s six yearly meets is their favorite, and you’re most likely to hear November’s Kyushu Basho in reply.

That tournament’s unbeatable combination of seaside location, cool weather and great food, all within walking distance (or a short taxi ride) of the Fukuoka International Center that hosts the meet, inevitably puts it atop most people’s lists.

Osaka in the spring is also a tournament which is popular among participants in Japan’s national sport, while each of the three annual basho in Tokyo appeals to sumo aficionados for different reasons.