Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his 30th home run, making him the first Japanese MLB player with 15 in a single month, in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Angels trailing 5-0, Ohtani led off the sixth inning at Angel Stadium with a 493-foot (150-meter) home run, the longest in MLB this season, according to the league’s website. Ohtani has now hit 30 or more homers in each of the past three seasons.

Ohtani went 1-for-2 with two walks. He walked and scored the Angels’ other run.