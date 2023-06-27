Shohei Ohtani’s MLB-leading 26th home run brought the Los Angeles Angels from behind and paved the way for a 2-1 walk-off win Monday over the Chicago White Sox.

A day after Matt Olson of the National League’s Atlanta Braves hit his 25th homer, and his fourth in three games, American League leader Ohtani regained the sole MLB lead with a long game-tying blast.

The Angels won it in the bottom of the ninth after Mike Trout and Ohtani drew back-to-back no-out walks. A double steal moved each runner up a base before a wild pitch from lefty reliever Aaron Bummer allowed Trout to slide head-first across home plate for the game-winning run.