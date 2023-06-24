  • Tokyo manager Peter Cklamovski (right) celebrates with Diego Oliveira (second from left) after the Brazilian's second goal against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday. | KYODO
    Tokyo manager Peter Cklamovski (right) celebrates with Diego Oliveira (second from left) after the Brazilian's second goal against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday. | KYODO

Upon his arrival at FC Tokyo on Tuesday, new manager Peter Cklamovski told his players that “Every day, we push each other, and I’ll push every one of you.”

On Saturday, the squad showed that it heard his message loud and clear.

Diego Oliveira’s brace handed Tokyo a 2-0 win over Nagoya Grampus at Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday night, giving Cklamovski a win to start off his tenure at the capital club.

