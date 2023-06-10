  • Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates after winning the French Open final over Britain's Alfie Hewett on Saturday in Paris. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

PARIS – Seventeen-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan won the French Open men’s wheelchair tennis singles title Saturday, making him the category’s youngest Grand Slam champion in history.

Oda defeated top-seeded Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4, avenging his loss in their Australian Open final matchup in January.

The left-hander, who has emerged as Japan’s next wheelchair tennis star following Shingo Kunieda’s retirement, converted five of the 10 break points he earned.

