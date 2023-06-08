South Africa star utility back and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has decided to play for Tokyo Sungoliath from the 2023-2024 League One season, the club said Thursday.

Kolbe is scheduled to join Sungoliath after the World Cup in France, which is scheduled to be held in September and October.

“I’m so excited to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup,” the 29-year-old said in a statement released by the Tokyo-based club.