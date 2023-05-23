  • Illumination at the Christ the Redeemer statue is turned off in support of Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr. in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Madrid – Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

Real Madrid’s second-top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.

