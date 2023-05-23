Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

Real Madrid’s second-top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.