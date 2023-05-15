  • The Japanese team poses after winning gold in the mixed team competition during the judo world championships in Doha on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Japan wrapped up the judo world championships by taking gold in the mixed team competition on Sunday.

The Japanese team claimed its sixth straight world title in the category with a 4-3 win over France in the final.

The result avenged Japan’s loss to France in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

