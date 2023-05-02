Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer took part in his first pitching practice at Yokohama Stadium on Monday in preparation for his Nippon Professional Baseball debut with the Central League-leading Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

DeNA skipper Daisuke Miura revealed the previous day that the 2020 Cy Young winner will start Wednesday’s CL game against the Hiroshima Carp, whose lineup is likely to include Shogo Akiyama, a former teammate of Bauer with the Cincinnati Reds.

The scheduled start comes five days after Bauer threw 93 pitches for the BayStars’ affiliate in the second-tier Eastern League. In three Eastern League games, the 32-year-old right-hander had 17 strikeouts over 16 innings with a 2.25 ERA.