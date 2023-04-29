  • Mikaela Shiffrin arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
New York – American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to explore her abilities in downhill skiiing after becoming the most successful competitor at the Alpine World Cup.

Shiffrin surpassed Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s record with an 87th World Cup win last month and then extended her haul to 88 titles as she etched her name in the pantheon of sporting greats.

A slalom specialist by trade — having won 53 of her World Cup golds in the event compared to just three in the downhill — the 28-year-old wants to broaden her skillset.

