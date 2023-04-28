Two-way star Shohei Ohtani overcame a rocky fourth inning on the mound to earn his fourth win of the season as the Los Angeles Angels pulled off an 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Ohtani (4-0) allowed five runs on three hits — including two homers — in six innings while striking out eight, walking two and hitting three batters in a 93-pitch rollercoaster outing. At the plate, he finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Needing a homer for the cycle in the eighth, Ohtani sent a deep fly ball to center field that was caught at the warning track by Esteury Ruiz in the series finale at Angel Stadium.