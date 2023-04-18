Injury-prone lone yokozuna Terunofuji said Monday he plans to return to the raised ring at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament beginning May 14.
“Of course, I plan to take part,” Terunofuji said in Tokyo, adding that his physical condition is gradually getting better.
The seven-time champion in the top-tier makuuchi division missed all or part of the last four tournaments. He has resumed match training since Saturday during the ancient sport’s regional tour.
