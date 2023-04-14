  • The WTA did not achieve its goals of meeting with Chinese player Peng Shuai or securing an investigation into the allegation she was sexually assaulted by a former Chinese government official. | AFP-JIJI
The Women’s Tennis Association will resume operations in China this year, it said on Thursday, ending a stance taken in 2021 to suspend tournaments in the country due to concerns over the safety of former doubles No. 1 Peng Shuai.

The WTA had received widespread praise for suspending its tournaments in the country after Peng said in a 2021 social media post, that has since been deleted, that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

Peng then briefly disappeared from public view and later denied making the accusation, sparking an international outcry over her safety.

