The Women’s Tennis Association will resume operations in China this year, it said on Thursday, ending a stance taken in 2021 to suspend tournaments in the country due to concerns over the safety of former doubles No. 1 Peng Shuai.
The WTA had received widespread praise for suspending its tournaments in the country after Peng said in a 2021 social media post, that has since been deleted, that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.
Peng then briefly disappeared from public view and later denied making the accusation, sparking an international outcry over her safety.
