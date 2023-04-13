Japan saw its campaign for a first World Team Trophy win since 2017 get off to a shaky start on Thursday, with captain Kaori Sakamoto suffering an uncharacteristic fall as the host ended the night in third behind a strong United States led by Ilia “QuadGod” Malinin and second-place South Korea.

Team USA looking to win the event for a fifth time, took a total of 50 points to build a sizeable lead over South Korea (39) and Japan (36) at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

“I’m really proud of my team, what a way to kick off the event,” U.S. captain Jason Brown said. “There’s nothing like competing in Japan and doing it as a team is extra special.”