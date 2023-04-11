Striker Mallory Swanson is in a “good place” even though uncertainty surrounds her World Cup participation after she tore a patella tendon during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ireland, United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

While the rest of the American team will continue their World Cup build-up by facing Ireland for the second time in four days on Tuesday night in St. Louis, Missouri, the absence of the team’s talismanic striker continues to be cause for concern after she had to be carried off on a stretcher just three months before the finals kick off.

“She’s stronger than me,” said Andonovski. “She said that all she wants is for the team to be successful and that she’s going to be our biggest supporter.”