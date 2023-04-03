The Netherlands’ record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema said she has “no hopes” of playing at this year’s Women’s World Cup due to the serious knee injury she sustained in December.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament during Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League group-stage defeat against Olympique Lyonnais.
The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The Netherlands finished as the runner-up at the 2019 edition in France.
