Competitive figure skating may no longer have one of its biggest recent draws, but early crowds at the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships have shown that interest remains strong among Japanese fans.

Organizers of the four-day showcase, which has returned to Saitama Super Arena for the first time since 2019, announced an official attendance of 6,110 on Wednesday, which featured the pairs and women’s short programs, and 10,428 on Thursday, the day of the pairs free skate and men’s short program.

With the arena configured to allow for a capacity of 16,000, Wednesday and Thursday failed to match the packed crowds seen in 2019, when two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and American Nathan Chen’s rivalry at the top of the world rankings was approaching its peak.