  • Polish amputee soccer player Marcin Oleksy receives the Puskas Award, given to the scorer of the year's best goal, during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris on Monday. | REUTERS
Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy still cannot believe his scissor kick won the 2022 FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal on Monday, beating finalists Dimitri Payet and Richarlison to the prize.

Oleksy’s spectacular overhead kick in amputee soccer was voted by fans and expert panelists above Richarlison’s acrobatic World Cup volley for Brazil against Serbia as well as Payet’s long-range strike for Olympique de Marseille against PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

“The time will come for me to believe what happened,” Oleksy said on Tuesday after he landed back in Warsaw. “But I am very happy. I managed to leave behind Payet, Richarlison, (Kylian) Mbappe — there’s Marcin Oleksy (now).

