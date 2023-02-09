The Phoenix Suns made a stunning acquisition late Wednesday night, getting star forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic and ESPN, hours after Mat Ishbia took over as owner.

Durant and T.J. Warren are headed to Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round draft picks, per the reports. ESPN added that the Nets will also get a 2028 draft-pick exchange.

The Suns add Durant to an underachieving squad that sits at 30-26, tied for fourth place in the Western Conference. Phoenix reached the NBA Finals in 2020-21, then posted the best regular-season record last season before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals.