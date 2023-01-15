Former sekiwake Okinoumi announced his retirement from competition Saturday after pulling out of the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

The 37-year-old withdrew Friday from the 15-day meet at Ryogoku Kokugikan, where he was competing as a No. 12 maegashira, after opening with five straight losses.

He will remain attached to the Hakkaku stable as an instructor, taking on the elder name Kimigahama.