  • Winner Taiga Hasegawa (center), runner-up Ryoma Kimata (left) and third-place Kira Kimura celebrate on the podium after the men's competition of a snowboarding big air World Cup event in Kreischberg, Austria, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Winner Taiga Hasegawa (center), runner-up Ryoma Kimata (left) and third-place Kira Kimura celebrate on the podium after the men's competition of a snowboarding big air World Cup event in Kreischberg, Austria, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

KREISCHBERG, Austria – Taiga Hasegawa led the first-ever Japanese sweep of a snowboarding big air World Cup podium Saturday.

The 17-year-old Hasegawa won his maiden World Cup title with 186 points as the 2022-23 big air season came to a close in Kreischberg, Austria.

Ryoma Kimata, 20, scored 182.50 points for second place, and World Cup debutant Kira Kimura, 18, rounded out the podium with 181.75 points, 1.75 ahead of fourth-place Valentino Guseli of Australia.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW