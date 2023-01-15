KREISCHBERG, Austria – Taiga Hasegawa led the first-ever Japanese sweep of a snowboarding big air World Cup podium Saturday.
The 17-year-old Hasegawa won his maiden World Cup title with 186 points as the 2022-23 big air season came to a close in Kreischberg, Austria.
Ryoma Kimata, 20, scored 182.50 points for second place, and World Cup debutant Kira Kimura, 18, rounded out the podium with 181.75 points, 1.75 ahead of fourth-place Valentino Guseli of Australia.
