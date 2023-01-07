  • The video board at Allegiant Stadium shows a tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL game between the Raiders and Chiefs in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The video board at Allegiant Stadium shows a tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL game between the Raiders and Chiefs in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Las Vegas – One of the most traumatic weeks in NFL history ended much as it began: With fans tailgating and players clashing in highly anticipated football games filled with touchdowns and bone-crunching hits.

In between, the league and the millions of fans grappled with their addiction to football five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed onto the field during a game in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest — a terrifying scene that stretched for 10 minutes as medical personnel repeatedly compressed his chest and teammates and opponents wept.

The NFL has been thrust into many crises, including after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Hurricane Katrina, which forced the Saints to abandon New Orleans. But the league has never had to grapple with the sight of doctors and paramedics trying to save a player’s life on the field during a prime time game with millions of people watching.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW