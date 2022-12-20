Bayern Munich-bound Japanese midfielder Taichi Fukui on Monday vowed to take a big leap forward in Germany as he awaits his move from Sagan Tosu in January.

The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga giant’s second team, which currently plays in the German fourth tier, on a deal through June 2025.

“I’m preparing myself to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup,” Fukui said in an online news conference. “I want to become a player who makes my team win games.”