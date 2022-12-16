Having become the ninth fighter to unify all major titles since boxing’s four-belt era began in 2004, Naoya Inoue is looking to go one better as the first to accomplish the feat in two weight classes.

“I believe I’m going to aim for it,” Inoue said after concluding his bantamweight tenure by unifying his own WBA, WBC and IBF belts with Briton Paul Butler’s WBO crown with a knockout Tuesday in Tokyo.

“We’ll need to develop a thorough plan.”