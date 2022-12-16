Having become the ninth fighter to unify all major titles since boxing’s four-belt era began in 2004, Naoya Inoue is looking to go one better as the first to accomplish the feat in two weight classes.
“I believe I’m going to aim for it,” Inoue said after concluding his bantamweight tenure by unifying his own WBA, WBC and IBF belts with Briton Paul Butler’s WBO crown with a knockout Tuesday in Tokyo.
“We’ll need to develop a thorough plan.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.