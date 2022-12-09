A serious knee injury at the age of 33 might be enough for some front row forwards to review their goals but not Joe Moody, who is targeting a third Rugby World Cup next year.

The Canterbury Crusaders and All Blacks prop, who turned 34 in September, is in the eighth month of a long rehabilitation from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in a Super Rugby match against the Auckland Blues in April.

Out of sight and out of mind, the injury has left him with a mountain to climb to break back into Ian Foster’s squad, having also had much of his 2021 season wiped out due to a serious foot injury.