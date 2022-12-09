  • New Zealand's Joe Moody scores the teams first try against Wales during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo in November 2019. | REUTERS
    New Zealand's Joe Moody scores the teams first try against Wales during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo in November 2019. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

A serious knee injury at the age of 33 might be enough for some front row forwards to review their goals but not Joe Moody, who is targeting a third Rugby World Cup next year.

The Canterbury Crusaders and All Blacks prop, who turned 34 in September, is in the eighth month of a long rehabilitation from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in a Super Rugby match against the Auckland Blues in April.

Out of sight and out of mind, the injury has left him with a mountain to climb to break back into Ian Foster’s squad, having also had much of his 2021 season wiped out due to a serious foot injury.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW